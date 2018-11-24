LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Island would make a fine province

To the editor,

Re: Vancouver Island separatist says he’ll run in byelection, Nov. 13.

I support Robin Richardson in his quest to get the the Vancouver Island Party on people’s radar. The idea of a separate province called Vancouver Island has been around since Confederation and its time has come.

British Columbians may be surprised to know that Vancouver Island has a larger population than Newfoundland, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and is very close in size to Nova Scotia. Economically, the Island is diverse and has many industries including forestry, fishing, tourism and one of the largest cannabis processing plants in the world. Provincial status would give Islanders vastly more control over these industries and our environment, which tends to be a more important issue amongst Islanders. There would be many benefits to provincial status that would benefit the new province greatly such as infrastructure support for better highways, far better ferry service which has been neglected, proper rail service up and down the Island, and the ability to encourage and develop the kinds of sustainable and renewable industries that Islanders tend to support. No longer would we be at the mercy of the Lower Mainland and the northern Interior which have no vested interest in Vancouver Island.

In the upcoming byelection, consider sending a message to the B.C. government.

Daniel Companion, Nanaimo

