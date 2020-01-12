LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Institutions appropriate in some cases

Institutions a better option for some than being lost and confused on the street, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: Rather than institutionalizing, let’s properly invest in services, Letters, Dec. 31.

Mayor Krog has recently made suggestions to look at institutionalizing individuals with mental challenges, drug addictions, etc. and your opinion section has some readers in opposition to this idea.

I have a brother who is a schizophrenic and has been in an institution for several years now. I know he would be totally lost, confused and forgetting his meds if he were left on his own away from the safe, caring institution in which he currently lives. I am on the west coast he is in Manitoba and after a telephone call with him and hearing about his three wives and 12 children he believes are very real, I can only thank with all my heart those folks who watch over him, allow him a certain amount of freedom which in turn puts my mind at ease.

So Mayor Krog, you have my support on your possible plan, it’s a better option then living on the street, lost, confused and slowly disintegrating into oblivion.

D.A. Ethier, Nanaimo

