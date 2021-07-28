LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Institutionalize those in need by opening healing centres

Letter writer suggests institutionalizing people can provide them with the treatment they need. (File photo)

To the editor,

Einstein once said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. And we’re doing just that with the homeless situation.

Giving them food is good, but providing housing would be good if only they wouldn’t trash the place, or do drugs, or stay alcoholic, and go out and vandalize, harass and steal from people. Very few of those who are homeless are stable people who lost their business, income, home, family and are trying to survive on the street.

I say institutionalize people and assess each one according to their affliction and treat that affliction until they are healed and ready to re-enter society. Some may not reach that point. That’s OK. At least they won’t be a harm to themselves and others.

And for those whining about loss of freedom, it’s not a free-for-all hotel and diner where people are free to come and go as they please and steal, vandalize, do drugs, harass people, etc.

The institutions would not be prisons – they would be healing centres, for heaven’s sake. What’s the point of being free if your quality of life stinks?

Let’s make every street and dwelling place safe, clean, beautiful and enjoyable for every resident, visitor, tourist and business owner.

Marita Niebach, Nanaimo

