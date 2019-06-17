LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Improving transit will make a difference in a climate emergency

Transit helps take cars off the road, ease congestion and improve air quality, says letter writer

Efforts to add public transit hours will address climate change by helping to reduce CO2 emissions, says letter writer. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

To the editor,

Re: Climate declaration just virtue-signalling, Letters, May 16.

This letter is insulting to the Nanaimo city council and the good work Nanaimo and the RDN are doing in the area of transportation. Does the letter writer not know that increasing hours of bus transportation tends to take cars off the road, ease congestion and improve air quality? Not sure what decade the letter writer is living in, but last weekend, for example, I took a bus from Woodgrove Centre to downtown and there was standing room only.

I am a senior who has chosen not to own a car. I regularly and successfully use public transit and I belong to Modo where I can book a car when I need one.

We in Nanaimo, in my opinion, are lucky to have a new mayor and council which includes smart, young, educated members as well as knowledgeable veterans, I am happy that we are doing our part for climate change in helping to reduce CO2 emissions.

Barbara Johnston, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take measured transition toward post-oil economy

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Inner ‘dragons’ delay climate action

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Every environmental solution seems to come with drawbacks

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get started on environmental commitment

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.