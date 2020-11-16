Letter to the Editor: I am renting property in the Creston Valley, and the owners do not live in Canada

"(The owners) have allowed a family member, who just returned from the US, to use the property as his quarantine site."

Editor’s note: The Advance has agreed to run this letter anonymously to protect the writer’s privacy.

I wanted to send you this letter as a heads up for the community. I am hoping that this will stop other landlords from doing the same.

I am renting property in the Creston Valley, and the owners do not live in Canada. They have allowed a family member, who just returned from the US, to use the property as his quarantine site. Now, he has his own property in town with his family, but he chose to quarantine here, putting my family at risk.

I voiced my concern to the landlord and it fell on deaf ears. My son and I are at high risk of catching COVID-19 as we are both immune-compromised. But yet, my landlord has changed the terms of our rental agreement without consent from our property manager or ourselves.

I no longer feel safe on my property that I rent, and I want others to be aware.

