LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Homelessness count an ever-changing figure

Things have changed since the pandemic and an updated count is needed, says letter writer

Another count of people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo is necessary as the pandemic has changed things, says letter writer. (News Bulletin photo)

To the editor,

Re: Count gives city updated snapshot of homelessness, Oct. 7.

With all that has happened since March, this count has lost much of its validity for October 2020.

Perhaps homeless people have migrated to Victoria from Nanaimo in hopes of getting a government-sponsored motel room. Perhaps job losses have increased the homeless population.

I think another survey is needed now to have confidence in the numbers, challenges, etc.

Craig Taylor, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Province wants to work with Nanaimo on 60-bed ‘navigation centre’ shelter

READ ALSO: Count in Nanaimo indicates 25 per cent increase in homelessness

READ ALSO: Nanaimo taking inventory of health, housing, homelessness services

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin