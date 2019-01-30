LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Holocaust history must continually be told and retold

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Jan. 27 was declared International Holocaust Day. Statistics reveal that many people do not know that 6 million Jews were murdered and many do not believe this happened. Well it did happen. At age seven my mother and I immigrated to Canada after the war. As a child I was ashamed to let people know I was German because of what Hitler did to the Jewish people. As anti-Semitism is on the rise again and also rears its ugly head again with the boycott, divestment, sanctions movement.

We need to be aware of what is happening. This historical evidence must not be lost to the world or history will repeat itself. We owe it to the Jewish people and we need to teach it in our history classes in our schools.

Regina Seib, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.