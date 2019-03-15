LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hiding shooting of dogs wasn’t decent behaviour

To the editor,

Re: Owner says family devastated after learning Errington huskies were shot, killed, March 6.

So now, after many weeks, even months of sharing, caring, and searching, we finally know what happened to Kodi and Tigger, two Huskies that apparently escaped during our storms around Christmas.

Their fate has been discovered only days ago. They had been shot, soon after their escape, and buried in a farmer’s field. They were accused of attacking livestock. A goat. Even if the dogs had lived, we could never get their side of the story. But if they attacked a farm animal, and were killed as a result, why would any thinking person not contact animal control? To determine if they were in a pack of wild dogs? Or had rabies? So community health safety was put at risk.

They were buried in a field and the ones who shot them didn’t even give closure. The family hoped, responded to different sightings, all were certain they would be found. But these people who killed them chose to not reveal what took place. So, this makes me highly suspect of all they have to say.

As there are laws to protect your livestock, there are also laws of decent behaviour. Guess which ones you broke.

Lee Masciarelli, Nanaimo

RELATED: Errington farmer receives death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

RELATED: Deceased Vancouver Island huskies celebrated at vigil

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.