LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hemp’s potential should be explored now that cannabis is legal

To the editor,

Now that cannabis is legal, why not legalize hemp growing and processing? Hemp is a wonder plant not wanted by the oil, textile or lumber industries. It can replace practically all hydrocarbon-based products. Henry Ford hit his trunk lid with a sledgehammer and it bounced back, undamaged. It was made from hemp. Who put that out of production? Big oil?

Most clothes could be made with hemp fibre. Nylon and rayon, goodbye, both are oil-based. Paper is another one. It takes about 40 years to harvest an acre of trees, start to finish. One season, an acre of hemp can produce twice the fibre than that of trees, that’s every year, not every 40. Hemp oil burns as good as hydrocarbon oil. Roofing would last basically forever. I’ll bet you could use it for paving, too, and make lumber from hemp resin and fibre. Anyone can research these facts.

Irene Spivey, Nanaimo

