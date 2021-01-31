LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help create a truly dementia-friendly B.C.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s vision is for a dementia-friendly province where families on the dementia journey are welcomed, acknowledged and included, says letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

At the end of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. thanks the people of Nanaimo for the role they play in helping to change the future for people living with dementia and their families across B.C.

While the Alzheimer society’s vision is for a province where families on the dementia journey are welcomed, acknowledged and included – a truly dementia-friendly B.C. – the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on some of the issues facing families on the dementia journey, including social implications and the many challenges being experienced in long-term care. Never has it been more important to not simply raise awareness of the disease but to talk about what we want the future to look like people living with the disease and how we’re going to get there.

Even under normal circumstances, the dementia journey can be incredibly isolating. This remains a difficult time for caregivers of people living with dementia, including many who are supporting people living in long-term care and are unable to stay connected as they have in the past. Making a commitment to finding ways to engaging with the people in your life who are living with the disease is an important part of a dementia-friendly future – but so is raising your voice and becoming an advocate for policies that reflect their needs.

It’s going to take a movement of people committed to making life better for Canadians affected by dementia. Together, we are working towards our goal of a dementia-friendly province.

If your family is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, please call the helpline at 1-800-963-6033 to learn about the disease or find out about support groups and other services available in the region. Learn more at http://alzheimerbc.org.

Jane Hope, Alzheimer Society of B.C. central and north Vancouver Island

