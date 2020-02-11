LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Greens deserve fair share of B.C. politics coverage

Two of the three party leaders were given ample opportunity to share their views, says letter writer

Two of the three party leaders now in the legislature were given ample opportunity to share their viewpoints in this lengthy article, says letter writer.

To the editor,

Re: Leaders share their 2020 outlook for B.C., Jan 7.

Two of the three party leaders now in the legislature were given ample opportunity to share their viewpoints in this lengthy article.

I submit that, despite their differences, the NDP and Liberal leaders have more in common than they do apart. Unlike the Greens they both support huge industrial projects such as the unneeded, likely unbuildable, indigenous-violating, and way-over-budget Site C dam. Both Horgan and Wilkinson love fossil fuel development (read LNG and pipelines), the fire sale of our forests (old growth destruction has accelerated under Horgan’s rule), the paving of paradise and the continuation of unsustainable resource extraction as if there is no tomorrow.

What about the vision of the Greens, omitted in this article, that has fostered political stability in B.C. for the last three-plus years? Their vision would also bring needed stability to the forest industry, increasing the number of jobs and economic stability, affordable housing, transportation and health care, among many sectors.

How? By ending the absurd fossil fuel subsidies and instead investing in sustainable forestry and aquaculture practices, robust public transportation and infrastructure, local renewable energy and other innovative but practical solutions. I consider this to be a real vision.

I think it only fair that the Green vision be given as much coverage as you have to the other two parties.

Ian Gartshore, Nanaimo

RELATED: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

RELATED: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanB.C.

B.C. political parties need to be fully focused on economy

To the editor,

Re: Leaders share their 2020 outlook for B.C., Jan 7.

Well, these two politicians who are paid extremely well, with benefits, will not have to worry much, if at all, unless they get voted out of office. Their so-called outlook would not even raise interest from a Las Vegas bookie. The citizens of B.C. deserve a lot better service from their elected politicians, not the all-too-familiar song-and-dance political number. Nothing good will happen unless the elected people are 100 per cent dedicated to improving the overall B.C. economy in 2020.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.