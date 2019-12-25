LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Great Nanaimo Toy Drive fills kids’ stockings

To the editor,

Re: Toy drive launches 37th year collecting presents, Nov. 19.

You did it, Nanaimo! Thanks to you, just over 1,300 children woke up on Christmas with presents under their trees. Presents like toys, and games, and craft projects, and books, and pyjamas, and cuddly blankets all donated by you.

It has been said that each of us has the power to make a difference in our communities and that together we can confront many of the issues that confront us. You all have made a difference in the lives of almost 600 families in our community. The many gifts you donated brought happiness to the children, and a ray of hope for their parents – hope that others care about them, hope that there can be a brighter tomorrow.

The 37th annual Great Nanaimo Toy Drive was a success because of the generosity of the people, families, organizations and businesses of Nanaimo. May you know you have made a difference in your community; you have made a difference in the lives of children and their parents. Thank you, too, to the over 100 volunteers who helped this year, including Nanaimo firefighters and corrections people who all work so hard behind the scenes.

And now, as we carry away the few remaining toys, pack away the computers, and take down the decorations the Great Nanaimo Toy Drive board of directors hope everyone had a merry Christmas, and that the 38th toy drive in 2020 is as successful as this year’s.

Thank you Nanaimo – see you all next year.

Carolyn Iles, Great Nanaimo Toy Drive board of directors

