LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Government’s inaction has led to old-fashioned ‘war in the woods’

To the editor,

Re: City councils ask for pause on logging old-growth, April 7.

How is it that we are, as a society in 2021, still debating the value and protection of old-growth forests in B.C.? It is astonishing to realize that we are actually trying to convince a sitting government that they ought to act to protect the final few vestiges of ancient forests in this province.

If we are to rely on the overwhelming scientific evidence, climate change is a real problem, as are species and biodiversity loss. This affects us here in Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island and the whole province. Leaving the last of the old-growth alone would mean allowing the processes of those ecosystems to provide the following: carbon sequestration, fresh water storage and filtration, oxygen generation, thriving biodiversity continuation, rare and endangered species protection, living scientific lab conditions, and truly unique and historically significant places where weary, stressed humans can go to regenerate their spirit and renew their zest for life.

Instead, and incredibly, we appear to want to allow the cutting of these last remaining areas. The current government vowed to act on the old-growth strategic review panel’s report received almost a year ago, the recommendations of which include the deferral of logging in the most at-risk forest ecosystems within six months. The report has all but been ignored, and now we find ourselves back in an old-fashioned, outdated ‘war-in-the-woods’ scenario wherein a few concerned and dedicated citizens are at risk of arrest for, essentially, trying to hold the government accountable for its promises and responsibilities.

The provincial government needs to defer logging in the Fairy Creek area to show that they take this issue seriously. Then they must commit extraordinary resources to act on each of the report’s 14 recommendations.

Graham Shuley, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: City councils ask for pause on logging old-growth, April 7.

The councillors who raised this issue should be stripped of thier positions immediately.

Do not let this fly. Taxpayers vote and pay for city/town council to conduct, what we would hope, is in the best interest of our communities. This family and their opinion on old-growth logging has no place within the city council minutes, or should ever have been allowed to be brought in as a motion.

They have breached the trust and position they hold, almost to a legality issue. This should not be tolerated. I say we build a termination call on both of them.

G. Henderson, Nanaimo

