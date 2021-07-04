LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good citizenship goes a long way

Too much focus is placed on the small percentage of wrong-doers in society, says letter writer. (News Bulletin file photo)

To the editor,

Am I embarrassed to be a Canadian? Do I plan to do others harm during the course of the day? Do I plan on having a bad day? How about planning to deliberately ruin a project? Do I think about willingly upsetting someone by wishing them a bad day? What about insulting a co-worker or perhaps my boss? Do I find ways to upset my spouse, my child, or a relative? Of course not!

Ninety-nine per cent of Canadians don’t think that way and probably never will, but they seldom receive recognition for doing so.

However, one per cent will do some or all the above on a regular basis and receive coverage by the media. Something is wrong with our system. Why is there so little recognition for those who do things the way things ought to be done? We are continually being bombarded by bad news, and that is tragic.

So what can be done? How about we go about paying more attention to what’s going on around us, and perhaps upping the ante on lawbreakers by making an example to those who so blatantly break the laws. This should especially include those in positions of power. Our court system is tremendously slow in the prosecution of wrongdoers.

I seriously think we are going in the wrong direction because of the small percentage that continually challenge the Canadian majority.

Ron Gobeil, Parksville

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin