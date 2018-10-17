LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freighters harm the ocean floor

To the editor,

Re: Island MPs say freighters overstaying their welcome, Oct. 9.

I wanted to point out something that I noticed that was not mentioned in the paper but may have been discussed perhaps or not. And that is the anchor and a rather large chain that are sunk to the ocean floor every time one of these behemoths parks in our ports. Does anyone dive down and observe the destruction that is caused when the anchor is dropped or after 30, 40, 50 or more days when it is raised again and all matter of sea life are clinging to it with their life only to be killed? No, I bet not, I don’t suppose anybody really cares about a few sea creatures, some coral or anything else that may have got in the way at the time.

Just saying. Maybe it is time to stop and take a good look at what we are doing to our environment, every single little inch.

Wendy South, Nanaimo

