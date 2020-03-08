LETTER TO THE EDITOR: For-profit seniors care home funding being mismanaged

To the editor,

Re: B.C. Seniors Advocate at Nanaimo forum calls for more tranparency at care homes, March 5.

As your article points out, Isobel Mackenzie, B.C. Seniors Advocate, advises that privately owned seniors’ care homes in B.C., operated as for-profit, fail to deliver 207,000 care hours which the B.C. Ministry of Health pays for, and so essentially taxpayers pay for. And this happens every year. This is scandalous.

The B.C. Seniors Advocate pointed this out in her report in 2012, eight years ago. Our provincial government is leaking taxpayer dollars like a sieve. Add this to the money-laundering scandal and ICBC overages – this is utterly ridiculous.

Cheryl Williamson, Nanaimo

RELATED: For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, says advocate

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Nanaimo News Bulletin