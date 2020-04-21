LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Find further ways to limit ferry travel

To the editor,

Re: B.C. has no plans for further restrictions after concerns over long weekend travel, April 15.

Obviously, non-essential means different things to different people as was evident this past long weekend. Some of the reasons for travelling were suspect at best but none the less, many people decided to travel to the Vancouver area. I don’t understand why they would want to do that as this is where most of the virus cases in the province are.

Maybe we need to do something before the next long weekend in May. A couple of suggestions: Have the Mounties put up a check stop just before the terminal and turn back those who are not essential travellers. Of course, this would be at the discretion of the police. B.C. Ferries could help too by limiting the number of cars allowed on each crossing. If the travellers had to wait a sailing or two or three, maybe they would think about not going. Maybe. Stay home and stay safe.

(Dr. Bonnie Henry, you are my hero.)

R. Johnson, Nanaimo

