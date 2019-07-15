LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Find balance with environment, economy

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

The voters of Nanaimo-Ladysmith made it clear during the byelection that they care about the environment.

The Conservatives have come out with a real plan to deal with people’s environmental concerns without taxing hard-working Canadians. It’s about time we saw a party come out with an actual plan to invest in green technologies without shutting down Canada’s economy. It’s about time someone stepped up to look into the biggest polluting countries and see a viable solution in reducing their emissions using Canada’s green technology and resources. It’s about time someone had a plan to work with farmers, hunters, fishermen and indigenous peoples on the environment. It’s about time a party leader showed some actual leadership.

This plan will help keep Canadians working, keep our economy strong and is our best chance to reach our Paris Agreement targets without taxing Canadians.

Jason Stajkowski, Ladysmith

<hr width=”75%”>

