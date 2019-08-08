LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fake gun incident troubling

Letter writer wonders what outcome might have been had circumstances been different

To the editor,

Re: Fake gun draws real response, July 18.

I am now extremely concerned and worried about this particular 15-year-old youth who recently took a walk through Woodgrove mall with a replica gun in his waist belt, which could have gone terribly wrong for him. Fortunately for him it ended up being OK.

However, I am reminded about the mass shootings that had previously happened throughout the U.S., in which a heck of a lot of innocent people died because the shooter had all too easy access to real firearms.

Did his parents even know about their son’s activity? And the even bigger question is who gave him the imitation gun in the first place?

Al Munro, Nanaimo

