LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fact-check pipe dream

To the editor,

The government won’t say how much it has already spent, what the Trans Mountain expansion is estimated to cost, or how it will be funded. We deserve more transparency now that the project is in public hands, not less.

Kinder Morgan walked away from a toxic investment. Will the government be able to find a buyer, or will taxpayers be left holding a stranded asset?

Trudeau should cancel Trans Mountain and end fossil fuel subsidies, and free up billions in public money to invest directly in clean energy.

Eric Boucher, Nanaimo

