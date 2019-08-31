LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Explanation for waste pickup problem doesn’t cut it

To the editor,

Re: Waste pickup ‘back on track’ after delays, Aug. 22.

Blaming delayed garbage pickup on “unexpected growth” seems questionable. Surely the sanitation department gets a monthly report from the planning department indicating how many building permits have been issued and in which areas. This gives the sanitation department a six- to nine-month warning concerning future growth and garbage pickup requirements. A well-run department should be able to provide proper services with that kind of lead-time notification.

Having green bins sitting out overnight is more than a nuisance, it’s a dangerous invitation to wildlife.

S.I. Petersen, Nanaimo

