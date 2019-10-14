LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Empower court system, RCMP to curb crime

To the editor,

Re: Crime incident stats released, show increase, Aug. 13.

I am 100 per cent placing the blame on this malfunctioning and inadequate legal system. It is a wonky merry-go-round that only serves to give free rides to repeat offenders, with a talking-to, if any, from the judge, instead of giving them a one-way ride to prison.

Much like the boomerang effect, it’s no real big surprise when the same previous offender is back in front of the same judge.

The law-abiding citizens continue to get victimized by this system but are still hoping for real justice and relief.

We need to wake up to the ever-growing problem and effectively deal with it.

Finally, I do believe that the RCMP are being restricted, because if they were not, then they could take the required means to take care of business.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

