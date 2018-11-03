LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Education needed around roundabouts

I believe ICBC should take a full-page ad in the local paper to explain how to use turn signals in entering and leaving roundabouts and traffic circles, says letter writer. CHRIS BUSH/THE NEWS BULLETIN

To the editor,

I am puzzled by the lack of interest shown by city officials in the complete lack of enforcement of safe driving in Nanaimo. I would think it is city council’s responsibility to provide instructions to the chief of police about what they want him to do to correct this situation. Things haven’t changed in this regard for many years, but now it is obvious that the number of vehicles on the roads has grown tremendously, and it has become quite dangerous to venture out in our cars.

One situation that needs immediate attention is the fact that almost no one is aware that the use of turn signals is absolutely essential for the safe navigation of roundabouts and traffic circles. Not even ICBC apparently. Roundabouts work well in Britain where everyone seems to know how to use them. However, if you refer to safe driving guides published by ICBC, there is not a single reference to the necessity of using turn signals in entering or leaving roundabouts and traffic circles.

I believe ICBC should take a full-page ad in the local paper to explain how to use turn signals in entering and leaving roundabouts and traffic circles, and while they are at it, they need to reissue their driving guide to remedy this serious oversight. I wonder how many accidents have already happened because of this failure to copy Britain’s approach?

Norm Godfrey, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.