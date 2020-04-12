LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Easter long weekend travellers selfish

To the editor,

Re: B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic, April 10.

To every single person who took the ferry over to Vancouver Island on the Easter long weekend, shame on you! What an absolute slap in the face to all the residents on the Island who have been very diligent in respecting and responding to the recommendations of the health care experts over the last month.

The excuses I have heard are so selfish. The only vehicles on those ferries should be semi drivers delivering food and goods and any other essential workers. Picking up boats and dogs, trying to get to Tofino, or visiting mom don’t cut it for me. But you can try telling others on the Island.

Tell that to the thousands of families playing by the rules. Visiting elderly family members through the window or via telephone and sadly skipping Easter supper and celebrations this year. All the parents trying their best to keep young children safe, entertained and educated at home. To the families who have a member with underlying conditions and are doing everything in their power to protect them. To the essential workers living in campers to avoid exposing their families to anything they may bring home.

Tell that to the children missing half a year’s worth of education and who now must stay home without school or social interaction. As well as their parents who have had to either find suitable daycare or stay home themselves. Tell that to the students whose final athletic championships, musicals, and academic achievements will be cancelled or overcast by the pandemic. Tell that to the high school and university graduates of 2020 who will not have their graduation ceremonies as planned.

Tell that to the thard-working employees of the tourist, food and beverage, and retail industries who found themselves without a job in a matter of a day.

Tell that to the pharmacy, grocery store workers, gas station attendants, janitorial staff and all other essential services who are working through these unprecedented times to keep the people of the Island fed and safe and who these visitors have now come in contact with. These workers have families to go home to.

Tell that to the health-care workers and all emergency response workers who are doing an unbelievable job to help keep us all safe.

Mainlanders, we won’t visit you. Please don’t visit us right now.

We isolate ourselves so that when we get back together, no one is missing.

Krysta Buchanan, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

