LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Earth’s population hastening climate chaos

To the editor,

Re: Climate change solutions exist, we just need the will, Opinion, June 25.

In your paper, there is a column by David Suzuki imploring Canadians to do their part to avoid the approaching climate chaos.

Surely we should consider the position that if humans are to blame, fewer humans would slow the process.

China and Japan have seen changes in population trends and are already reaping a rising standard of living. India is also trying to follow suit. Legislate/encourage one-child families by reducing child tax credits after the first child. Housing shortages and even traffic chaos are minimized also. I was born 1930 with a life expectancy of 50 years and now Mother Earth has five times the population to support.

Alastair Berry, Nanaimo

