LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Drop-in centre a worthy initiative

To the editor,

Re: City looking at options for drop-in centre for homeless, March 12.

It is good to hear that Nanaimo city council is looking at different options around a daytime drop-in centre for people experiencing homelessness in our city. I expect this would be very much welcomed by our homeless population and would work well with the shelters providing evening and overnight programs. You also mention that John Horn, city social planner, recommends providing counselling, support systems, housing placement programs, skills training, meals, snacks, etc. at such daytime facilities.

Your article indicated that Our Place Society that currently runs a drop-in centre in Victoria has offered to operate a centre here two hours per day, five days a week for $100,000 a year along with other options. After reading your article I was concerned about keeping these funds within our local community by arranging for local organizations to provide such centre(s). I have been assured by city staff that this is indeed the plan and that Victoria’s Our Place Society, because of its experience, is providing them with key information to assist city staff’s research but could provide backup if/as necessary. City staff also advised me that they will work with local organizations to provide as many hours and days as possible and as appropriate. This will all have a profoundly positive affect on the lives of homeless individuals and families in our city and consequently on all residents. Wonderful news!

Lynn Burrows, Nanaimo

