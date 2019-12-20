LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Drivers speeding through red lights is exasperating

To the editor,

We’re so exasperated over the danger of people speeding through red lights. They’re a deep danger to all of us. They’re the personification of arrogance, rebellion, defiance and anarchy. I’m not saying all have been smoking marijuana, but often it’s billowing out of the cabs of people’s trucks and hey, why not do all of this when there are no police around? It’s every-walk-of-life folks driving dangerously now.

Lee Phillips, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP issued almost 300 speeding tickets last month

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Speeding is creating dangerous commutes

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.