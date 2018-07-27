LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t pay water bill, tent city doesn’t

Join the residents of Discontent City in getting your water for free, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: City of Nanaimo reverses course, provides drinking water to Discontent City, July 12.

City of Nanaimo: “If you do not pay your (water) user fees, the outstanding balance at Dec. 31 of each year will be transferred to property tax arrears where interest will accrue daily.”

So if you want to join the 200 or so residents of Discontent City in getting your water for free right now, just stop paying your water bill.

A.J. Murch, Nanaimo

