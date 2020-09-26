LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t party in a pandemic

Why is it that people are holding parties when they know that it is a threat to their fellow citizens, asks letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

Why is it that people are holding parties when they know darn well that it is a threat to our citizens? Our numbers in B.C. have gone up since this all started. For the people who are insisting on having parties with many people, they should be ashamed of themselves and should be fined very heavily. How can we stop them? There has to be some way. Any suggestions out there?

Let’s all bring the case numbers down before more of us contact the virus.

Linda Smith, Nanaimo

