LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t forget about those in the city without homes at Christmas time

It is easy to forget people out in the cold in Nanaimo this week, says letter writer

To the editor,

Re: ‘Wesley Warriors’ criticize city for bulldozing encampment, Dec. 16.

It is easy to forget the coldest, wettest people in Nanaimo this week what with all the special music, lights and warm thoughts this Christmas week.

It is good for our souls though, to give at least a thought to the displaced homeless tenters from Wesley Street, who are being moved farther along to the outskirts, without toilets or company or community. And another thought to the workers who are trying to find them and give them some measure of aid and recognition.

Madeline A. Bruce, Nanaimo

