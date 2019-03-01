LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t blame the intersections, it’s drivers who are at fault

NEWS BULLETIN photoThe intersection of old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive is the worst in Nanaimo, according to the most recent available ICBC crash statistics.

To the editor,

Re: Three intersections among Island’s worst, Feb. 21.

I was very disturbed to read the article that three of the worst accident intersections are in Nanaimo. Wow! The three indicated are all traffic-light controlled with full left-turn filter lights at each intersection.

All I can say is that the drivers in Nanaimo need to smarten up and obey the rules of the road, stop trying to run lights to save three minutes in traffic, watch for someone braking in front of you. There really is no excuse for these accident rates as these intersections have full traffic light controls at each of them.

Yes the rules of the road apply to all of us, let’s all try and be a bit more aware of our fellow drivers, stop rushing if necessary and leave more time to get to your destination. Only through everyone’s participation can we bring these preventable accident rates down which also will lower insurance rates – because we all think they are too high, right?

Paul Mansell, Nanaimo

