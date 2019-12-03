LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don Cherry’s commentary impassioned, not slanderous

TV presenters Don Cherry and Ron Maclean are seen during a live broadcast in the first intermission of an NHL pre-season game at the Q Centre in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

To the editor,

Re: Freedom of speech doesn’t equate to freedom from consequences, Opinion, Nov. 14.

Don Cherry is indeed outspoken and I for one appreciate his brashness. He is outspoken not only as one of the finest representatives of Canada’s favourite sport but also as a proud and unabashed Canadian. Bobby Orr and others have recently stepped out to describe a man in whom they see compassion, courage, humour and an extraordinarily deep sense of patriotism.

Opinions are like belly buttons. Everyone has one. Don Cherry said nothing libellous. He was giving his personal, passionate opinion about what he was observing. In the current culture however, doing that results in the characterization of any contrarian opinion as hatred, or some form of phobia. At this point Don refuses to ride the PC train. Good for him.

In opposition to what the op-ed writer opines, no, Don Cherry was not given freedom of speech. Do the math. It cost him his job. That isn’t free.

Rick Higgins, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

