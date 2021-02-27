LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dog owners need to pick up after their pets

Pet owners are leaving more dog waste than ever before on Nanaimo’s paths and trails, says letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

Nanaimo dog owners need to pick up after their dogs.

As a longtime responsible animal owner, I am disgusted by dog walkers not picking up their dog waste. I have been walking my numerous dogs all around the Nanaimo area for more than 20 years and this is the worst year ever of animal waste left on walkways and trails. It is not a difficult, messy or avoidable habit to do. You just have to want to do it. The laziness of others is just abhorrent.

The bacteria and diseases prevalent in dog feces is well-documented. Do you really want to be that dog owner that makes another animal sick due to your laziness and selfishness? You cannot blame COVID or anything else. You can thank the City of Nanaimo and RDN for placing poop bags and waste cans most everywhere one may walk their dog. Other than that it is up to you.

I am not even going to mention the poop-filled off-leash parks that persons feel is their personal backyard dog bathroom.

Come on people, dog owners can do better.

Calven Chow, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo sheep farmer voices fears over flung dog feces

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin