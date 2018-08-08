LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Discontent City causing chaos

The chaos is unbelievable, the theft and intimidation immeasurable, says letter writer

Around Discontent City homeless camp, the chaos is unbelievable, the theft and intimidation immeasurable, says letter writer. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

To the editor,

Re: Marketplace leaves people behind, Letters, July 26.

I didn’t know that expecting all people to live under the same umbrella of laws made a person an Ebenezer, bad guy or unsympathetic. I think it’s a no-brainer – break law equals jail.

Another letter writer wrote a perfect letter and she should run for mayor.

The photo printed is our everyday view from our condo. And we actually see the true chaos. Our building has been broken into, gardens vandalized, the chaos is unbelievable, the theft and intimidation immeasurable. Make it end soon.

Lisa Stacy, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Society doesn’t owe tent city campers a thing

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t pay water bill, tent city doesn’t

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.