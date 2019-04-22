LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Differentiate between homeless and addicted

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Homeless? Let’s stop referring to drug addicts as ‘the homeless.’ They are without homes because they choose to spend the money given to them or stolen by them to support their addictions. Truly homeless people are those that are down on their luck and could use a hand to get back on their feet. Those people deserve a lot of support and shouldn’t be grouped along with the addicts, most of whom have no desire to change.

Advocates for the drug addicts won’t be satisfied until every hard-working, tax-paying citizen is brought down to those who we pander to as they ruin our neighbourhoods and terrorize us all. Not one of us who have tried our best to contribute to society should be sacrificed for those who care about nothing except where their next fix will come from. People who have worked and saved their whole lives are seeing their home equities disappear along with their right to walk the streets in safety.

I support the people of Maple Ridge who have said enough is enough, as did the residents near Rutherford School when it was taken over by the so-called ‘homeless.’

It’s time for the people we elect to figure out a plan that does not sacrifice even one of its law-abiding citizens.

Ken McKenzie, Nanaimo

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.