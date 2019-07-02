LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dial being turned up to ’11’ on climate change hysteria

To the editor,

Re: Time to end ‘age of oil,’ Letters, June 20.

Please. The hysteria! Activists, particularly those of the climate strain, have cranked the dial up to 11 in the belief that they can get normal people to accept a ‘9’ or at worst an ‘8’ in their unending demands.

What began 30 years ago as global warming, was cynically renamed climate change by activists, recognizing that temperatures were not aligning with predictions. Changing climate has been natural fact for hundreds of millennia, but now it’s bad, really bad, climate change. Plant nutrient was declared a toxic pollutant for which we must pay. Still, not enough to scare busy people into accepting a tax on everything, so a small town council (not ours though, ours were just copycats) thought declaring a climate emergency would make them seem cool. Now it’s ratcheted up to a national climate emergency, though everyone knows it’s really not. Canada’s air, water, forest cover and overall physical health is better than it’s been at any point in many decades.

I don’t know how the letter writers get up in the morning knowing we have just 12 years to catastrophe, but they should relax. Meanwhile, perhaps they can let us all know precisely which of the dire predictions, their best before dates long since past, has actually become reality.

Randy O’Donnell, Nanaimo

