LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Develop alternate energy

To the editor,

I am a retiree who enjoys hiking and kayaking in the amazing natural areas on the coast of British Columbia. I believe our unspoiled natural areas are this province’s, and maybe the country’s, most important natural resource. They must not be put at risk of damage by oil spills.

I believe our government should be supporting the development of alternate energy sources, not investing in fossil fuels which are detrimental to the environment as well as being a risky investment for our taxpayers’ money. The future will be built on renewable resources. Why is our government considering investing in a waning industry?

What’s more, is there any logic in the idea of a government which has made climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, spending money on an industry that increases our carbon footprint?

Investing in the Kinder Morgan pipeline would also be an insult to the key indigenous groups along the pipeline route who have not given their consent.

Instead of investing in this risky pipeline, our government could be using the money to make Canada a global leader on renewable energy.

Judy Critchley, Nanaimo

