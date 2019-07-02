LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cruise terminal proving to be a dud

To the editor,

Re: First cruise ship of the season docks in Nanaimo, June 18.

When the multi-million-dollar cruise ship terminal opened almost 10 years ago the port authority claimed 30 ships would be stopping here by now. Now’s here, and only three very little ships will be pulling in to the port this summer.

While reading the Bulletin, I fell off my chair. CEO Ian Marr stated, “the number of cruise ships that stop in Nanaimo will continue to increase.” Is he daft, confused, living in another world?

Only a handful of normal-size ships stopped here for a few seasons but there won’t be any this summer. Cruise visits have decreased to near non-existence.

Marr and the entire Nanaimo Port Authority board and management need to publicly announce they goofed or lied, admit the terminal is a dud and a waste of taxpayer money and they should all resign and pay back the money spent on this scandalous boondoggle.

M.L. Snelgrove, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Cruise ship terminal sees scarcity of vessels, June 4.

I fully agree with the writer about the lack of cruise ships. It is quite embarrassing to only have three small vessels arriving in Nanaimo this year.

From the news report, the people who did disembark at Nanaimo had a very positive opinion of our city.

One thing the larger ships have is an abundance of land excursions. What do we have? Not much. Except for wandering around the Old City Quarter and looking in the interesting shops, there is not much for people to do and see. The parks here are beautiful, but not much to see. Maybe the museum?

In order for someone to see something interesting, I guess they would have to go to Coombs to see the goats on the roof and the market. That is quite the distance just to see some goats, isn’t it? Maybe we should have a herd of goats to patrol the Nanaimo cruise ship terminal. Great photo opportunity for the ship’s passengers. Of course, that means the ships actually have to come here in the first place.

We need two or three big attractions close to the centre of the city. What happened to the plan of having an ocean centre on Port Drive?

What is wrong with the people who are hired to put life into a city? More subdivisions don’t count. Get going and do something.

J.B. Cunningham, Nanaimo

