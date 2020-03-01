LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Crime around Terminal hard on neighbourhood

I can't tolerate the constant assault on my neighbourhood and my property, says letter writer

To the editor,

It’s all well and good that the city and other agencies are bending over backwards to help the less fortunate and homeless among us. I want to know what they are doing about the crime that emanates from that segment of our population.

I know, I’m a bigot and whatever other epithets the haters wish to hurl my way. That I can tolerate; it’s water off a duck’s back. What I can’t tolerate is the constant assault on my neighbourhood and my property.

Crime has steadily increased since the imposition of the supportive housing on Terminal Avenue. The supporters of the housing continually deny that their charges are responsible for the ever-increasing crime in the Newcastle neighbourhood.

Since the imposition of the supportive housing, I have reported numerous incidents to the RCMP and have written to the mayor and council many times. The only thing that has changed is the incidents of criminal activity have increased.

Prior to the imposition of the Terminal supportive housing, I never felt the need to contact the RCMP or mayor and council. I have installed a locking gate and surveillance camera and alarm system. That’s an expense a senior on a fixed income shouldn’t have to do. At least I can back up what I’m saying with evidence, unlike the supporters of the supportive housing, who only see things through rose-coloured glasses.

Phil Morris, Nanaimo

