LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Conservatives would help get people working

To the editor,

If it wasn’t for working in Fort McMurray, I would not have my home on Vancouver Island.

There are many people on the Island that went to the oil sands when the mills closed. They spend their hard-earned money in this community. Investment has been flying out of Canada at a high rate. B.C.’s economy is starting to suffer as did Alberta’s because of bad policy by local and federal government.

Starting with this byelection, Nanaimo-Ladysmith has an opportunity to get investment confidence back. Bring dollars and projects back to Nanaimo, as it was before. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will bring a new marine spill response base to Nanaimo bringing in hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

We need a voice people will listen to. Not one from the back corner of the room like a faint noise. We need a seat the table. We need Conservative John Hirst at that table.

Jason Stajkowski, Ladysmith

