LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate declaration just virtue-signalling

What exactly can council do to solve this apparent change in the environment, asks letter writer

To the editor,

Re: City has to back up declaration, Letters, May 7.

Stop the presses. That small municipality on Vancouver Island has declared a climate emergency.

Those of you on Nanaimo city council, now that you’ve puffed out a few big words to create a committee, what exactly can it do to solve this apparent change in the environment that is affecting the entire world? I presume, get nods of approval and future votes from those applauding this mumbo-jumbo political speak.

The leader of this nothing-will-really-be-accomplished campaign, Coun. Tyler Brown, is requesting 20,000 more hours for buses to roam our roads. Has he looked at most buses now, to only see half a dozen people riding them? If implemented, it means even fewer people would be riding on a bus but taxes will go up to cover the extra costs.

Once you weed through all the back-slapping of this novice city council, the only thing we will get will be more taxes plunked in another foxhole to pay for something else and the burgeoning bureaucracy. It’s all buzzwords to give some a warm and fuzzy feeling but all this hot air is doing is affecting our environment even more.

D.M. Churchbridge, Nanaimo

