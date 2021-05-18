LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate crisis should unite parties

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in February. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Even though COVID is dominating headlines, we know that the climate crisis is a top issue for people across Canada as we head into a likely 2021 federal election. Unfortunately, the status quo of Canadian politics isn’t going to win us the kind of bold, ambitious action we need on climate.

Trudeau’s had six years to lead the way on tackling the climate emergency. But he has consistently failed to deliver by letting emissions keep creeping up, stalling climate accountability legislation, spending billions in subsidies for Big Oil, and buying the Trans Mountain pipeline – a project that even Canada’s own federal agencies say is incompatible with climate action.

Climate-concerned voters need better options as a possible federal election edges closer. That’s why thousands of people across Canada have signed a petition calling for a Green-NDP climate emergency alliance. Under such an alliance, the two parties would pledge to work together and do everything in their power to tackle the climate crisis with the urgency it demands. In the next federal election, they would collaborate to elect as many climate champions as possible. Then, after election day, join forces in Parliament to pass ambitious climate legislation.

Trudeau’s policy of climate delay is guaranteed to lead us to climate catastrophe. A climate emergency alliance might be the best chance we’ve got to secure a safe future.

Dorothy Meade, Nanaimo

