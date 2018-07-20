LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City victimizing victims at Discontent City

To the editor,

In the middle of our homeless crisis it is disturbing to watch Nanaimo city council pile out of the clown car after a recent trip to crazy town. Seemingly incapable of forming a plan to allow Nanaimo to move forward with a $7-million grant of provincial funding which would have created much-needed affordable housing in Nanaimo. Many are now living on the streets due to this act of pure irresponsibility which inspired the first tent city protest on the lawns of Nanaimo City Hall.

In a desperate attempt to evict tent city residents, city hall asked the Supreme Court to fast-track the case. Once again victimizing the victims they helped create by dropping the ball on affordable housing grants.

The City of Victoria has taken their homeless crisis seriously and has secured $90 million from all three levels of government to try and make homelessness history in the city. Let’s stop acting childish, put on our big boy pants and follow Victoria’s lead and make homelessness history in Nanaimo.

Dave Koop, Nanaimo

