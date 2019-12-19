LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City spending out of touch with taxpayers’ realities

To the editor,

Re: Council expected to vote on a 5.2-per cent property tax hike, Dec. 10.

We have now been told to expect a 5.2-per cent increase in property taxes in Nanaimo. To most of Nanaimo taxpayers a 5.2-per cent raise is more than any of us ever got ever at one time in our lives but it seems to be the normal raise in Nanaimo. The council seems to think raises of five to six per cent or two to three times inflation are good management of the tax dollars. They will get it to around four per cent in an election year.

We now have about equal chance of getting that sidewalk that majority of us do not have, as we have getting bike lane to make your walks ‘safer.’

If the council spending habits cause you concern, let me leave you with a quote in the paper from a councillor: “If we want to spend too much money we can still do it.”

Terrence Wagstaff, Nanaimo

