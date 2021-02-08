LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City budget doesn’t fit with wishes of taxpayers

To the editor,

As the City of Nanaimo council are now sitting back and congratulating themselves on their wonderful, fair budget, the taxpayer gets to dig deeper into whatever saving accounts we may have to pay the increase in taxes and user fees.

They talk about having users pay for more of the cost of services but not all services. If you want to go to the pool and swim you should pay more. If you no longer want to share the roads or sidewalks but have your own bike-only paths, that should be free. If you drive a car or motorbike or have a dog you have to pay for a licence, but if it is a bicycle it is free. If you have a ‘pet’ project that you do not want to include in this year budget for whatever reason, you just take the money out of the reserve fund and no one on the council seems to care.

The taxpayers care because unlike the council we believe the reserve fund is real money, that real taxpayers worked hard for and should be held in reserve for emergencies, not to pay for someone’s wish list.

Terrence Wagstaff, Nanaimo

