LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City and business owners capable of downtown re-design

The City of Nanaimo, through consultation with the business community, could have created its own Commercial Street redesign plan without the need of hiring a consultant, says letter writer. (News Bulletin file photo)

To the editor,

Re: Commercial Street revitalization plan anticipated, July 28.

Much like Curious George, I’m still wondering just why the City of Nanaimo continues to automatically hire very costly consultants – especially at $150,000 of the Nanaimo taxpayers’ money – instead of just using the planning department along with input from the Commercial Street business owners and the local residents, which makes a lot more sense.

If the City of Nanaimo was a private corporation, it would be their money, but since it’s public money it should be spent wisely.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

