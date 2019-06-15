LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cars too hot to leave kids unattended

To the editor,

On the Lower Mainland another child has recently died in a hot car. I am sick to hear of this every summer again and again. The warm weather is upon us and we should act. A great idea is putting signs on city buildings, in city parks, and local business and work places. A campaign on preventative measures such as leaving purses, phones, and other belongings in the back with children should be a habit for everyone with children in their vehicle. I never want to hear about another child dying an agonizing death in a hot car. Let’s take this simple step.

Kathryn Arbez, Nanaimo

