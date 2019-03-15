LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canucks alumni game impresses

GREG SAKAKI/The News BulletinVancouver Canucks alumni player Kirk McLean weaves among Loaves and Fishes opponents for a scoring chance during Sunday’s Hockey 4 Food charity game at Frank Crane Arena. For another photo, see page A25.

To the editor,

Anticipation of my VIP date with Canucks alumni was looming Sunday and Loaves and Fishes executive director Peter Sinclair and his team did not disappoint.

Having recently moved from the mainland, attending many Canucks games including the semifinals, waving the white towels and cheering on my heroes over the years, I was now sitting in the stands at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena for the first time.

Loaves and Fishes team put on a really good show but I was really there to see if my now older ex-Canucks still had it. Cliff Ronning is still a competitor; he didn’t miss a beat. Our defence kept the score down and Danielle Dube was awesome in net as (Captain) Kirk McLean said he hasn’t been goaltending since he retired!

B.J. MacDonald had no helmet; teased him probably didn’t want to mess up his do! Fun watching our heroes Lumme, Gradin, Babych and new to the alumni Higgins and more make it a 7-3 win.

Surprised the place wasn’t packed; after all this was a charity event and all you get for $20 at Rogers Arena is maybe a hotdog and a Budweiser.

Dinner was set a Nanaimo Golf Club and there I was treated like a VIP queen. Great pictures and autographs with our hockey stars and at the auction, our new Clippers owner and other generous donors stepped up to the plate and raised money.

I’m sure I speak for all the attendees; this was most enjoyable and an event of the year I won’t soon forget.

Although my horoscope predicted “romance,” my love for my Canucks was enough for me. This silly grin will eventually go away…

Susie McArthur, Nanaimo

