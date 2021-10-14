LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada’s seat distribution skews results of elections

To the editor,

While Justin Trudeau was able to maintain his minority in Parliament, a closer look at the results is very disturbing.

The Conservatives won the popular vote: 5.7 million to the Liberals’ 5.5 million, the Conservatives also got a higher percentage of the vote: 33.7 to 32.6 and yet the Liberals ended up with 159 seats to the Conservatives’ 119. How is this a true reflection of the will of the electorate?

This happens because of the disproportionate number of ridings in Ontario and Quebec. Unless we demand a fairer distribution of seats across the country, Ontario and Quebec will continue to determine national, economic and foreign policy without concern for the rights of everyone else. It’s time to demand change.

Alan McPhee, Nanaimo

