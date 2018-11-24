LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada should welcome migrants

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Nanaimo woman asks feds to grant asylum to caravan, Nov. 15.

Thank you to Heidi Schlosar for starting this online petition to welcome people from the migrant caravan to Canada. Refugees and economic migrants built this country, in case we forget, and will continue to do so into the future, given the tools and resources they need. Canada needs more refugees and immigrants and we are a welcoming, diverse society.

I see that more than 10,000 people have already signed the petition – thank you for bringing attention to the issue, Ms. Schlosar.

Joy Dube, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.